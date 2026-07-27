Strong Thunderstorm Brings Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain to Fort Lauderdale Area

A strong thunderstorm moving across the Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area is producing wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, according to weather officials.

The storm is also bringing heavy rainfall, which may lead to hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility and water accumulating on roadways.

Motorists are urged to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid driving through flooded streets. Gusty winds may also bring down small tree limbs and cause minor damage to unsecured outdoor objects.

Residents should continue monitoring local weather updates as the storm moves through the region.