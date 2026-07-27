Former Iowa Democratic Delegate and School Board Candidate Arrested in Child Exploitation Sting

Juan Himar Hernandez, a former Iowa Democratic delegate and former school board candidate, has been arrested after authorities alleged he attempted to meet with someone he believed was a minor for sexual activity.

According to investigators, Hernandez was taken into custody during an undercover operation in which law enforcement alleges he communicated with an individual he believed to be underage before arranging a meeting. Authorities say the supposed minor was, in fact, an undercover officer.

Hernandez now faces charges related to the alleged attempted exploitation of a minor. Officials have not released additional details about the investigation or the specific charges beyond the allegations.

As with all criminal cases, the allegations remain accusations, and Hernandez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.