Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Parts of the Lower Great Lakes and Midwest

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed portions of the Lower Great Lakes and Midwest under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe thunderstorms in its 3:00 p.m. CDT Day 1 Convective Outlook.

The Enhanced Risk indicates an increased likelihood of numerous severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and tornadoes, some of which could be strong.

Residents across the affected region are urged to remain weather-aware throughout the day and evening, monitor forecasts, and be prepared to take immediate action if Severe Thunderstorm Warnings or Tornado Warnings are issued for their area.

The Storm Prediction Center will continue to monitor the evolving weather situation and provide updated outlooks as conditions develop.