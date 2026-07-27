Tornado Warning Continues for Valparaiso and Malden, Indiana Until 2:00 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued the Tornado Warning for parts of northwestern Indiana, including Valparaiso and Malden, until 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Residents in the warning area should remain in shelter immediately as the dangerous storm continues moving through the region. A tornado warning means a tornado has been observed or indicated by weather radar, posing an immediate threat to life and property.

People should seek shelter in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. Those in mobile homes, vehicles, or outdoors should move to a substantial shelter without delay.

The storm may also produce damaging winds, large hail, torrential rainfall, and dangerous flying debris, creating hazardous conditions throughout the warning area.

Residents are urged to continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials until the warning expires or is canceled. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.