Metropolitan Police Launch Investigation After Report of Image Shared on Social Media

The Metropolitan Police in London say they have launched an investigation after receiving a third-party report concerning an image shared on social media.

In a statement posted Monday, the force said it received the report earlier in the day and is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness.

“Earlier today – Monday, 27 July – we received a third-party report relating to an image shared on social media. We take reports of this nature extremely seriously, and officers are conducting enquiries into the matter,” the Metropolitan Police said.

Police have not released additional details about the image or the nature of the report. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been provided at this time.