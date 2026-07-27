Photo: Reported Tornado Touches Down in Appleton, Wisconsin Amid Severe Storms

A reported photo shows a tornado on the ground in Appleton, Wisconsin, as severe weather moved across the region.

Initial reports indicate injuries and major damage, though officials are still assessing the full extent of the storm’s impact. Emergency crews are responding to affected areas, and residents are urged to remain sheltered and avoid damaged locations.

Authorities have not yet released an official damage assessment, and information is expected to evolve as response efforts continue.

📸 Photo credit: Lori Adam Griesbach