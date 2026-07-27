Footage captured in Appleton, Wisconsin, shows a tornado on the ground as severe storms swept through the area.

Initial reports indicate multiple injuries and significant damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure, although the full extent of the destruction has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Video: Tornado Touches Down in Appleton, Wisconsin; Initial Reports Indicate Injuries and Major Damage https://t.co/KLCVJgQ8WS pic.twitter.com/xN51C1nF97 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 27, 2026

Emergency crews are responding to affected areas, conducting search and rescue operations, assessing damage, and assisting residents impacted by the storm.

Officials are urging people to stay away from damaged areas, avoid downed power lines, and continue monitoring local emergency alerts as severe weather remains possible.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release updated details.