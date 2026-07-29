U.S. military: Troops warned cellphone videos may help Iran target American bases

WASHINGTON — The top U.S. military commander in the Middle East has warned American troops that cellphone videos posted on social media are helping Iran assess the effectiveness of strikes and potentially identify and target U.S. military bases.

According to Reuters, some U.S. personnel stationed in Jordan may soon be ordered to surrender their cellphones as part of new operational security measures aimed at limiting the risk of sensitive information being exposed online.

The reported restrictions come amid heightened regional tensions and growing concerns that publicly shared videos and images could provide valuable intelligence to adversaries by revealing the location, condition, or activities of American military installations.