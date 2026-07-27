Tornado Warning Continues for Oshkosh, Black Wolf, and Winnebago, Wisconsin Until 1:00 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued the Tornado Warning for parts of east-central Wisconsin, including Oshkosh, Black Wolf, and Winnebago, until 1:00 p.m. CDT.

Residents in the warning area should remain in shelter immediately as the dangerous storm continues to move through the region. A tornado warning indicates that a tornado has been confirmed by radar or reported by trained spotters, posing an immediate threat to life and property.

Those in the affected communities should stay in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. People in mobile homes, vehicles, or outdoors should move to a substantial shelter without delay.

The storm may also produce destructive winds, large hail, torrential rainfall, and dangerous flying debris, creating life-threatening conditions and hazardous travel.

Residents are urged to continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials until the warning expires or is canceled.

This is a dangerous weather situation, and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.