Tornado Warning Continues for Calumet County, Wisconsin Until 12:45 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced that a Tornado Warning remains in effect for Calumet County, Wisconsin, until 12:45 p.m. CDT.

Residents in the warned area should remain in shelter immediately as the dangerous storm continues to move through the county. A tornado warning means a tornado has been observed or indicated by weather radar, posing an immediate threat to life and property.

People are urged to stay in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. Those in mobile homes, vehicles, or outdoors should seek substantial shelter without delay.

The storm may also produce destructive winds, large hail, torrential rainfall, and dangerous flying debris. Travel through the warning area should be avoided until conditions improve.

Residents should continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials until the warning expires or is canceled.