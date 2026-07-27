NTSB Chair Warns Aviation Safety Risks Remain 18 Months After Deadly DCA Midair Collision

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy is urging immediate action to implement the agency’s outstanding safety recommendations stemming from the January 2025 midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, warning that critical aviation safety gaps remain unresolved.

In a statement released Sunday, Homendy noted that 18 months have passed since a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with a PSA Airlines CRJ, operating as American Airlines Flight 5342, killing 67 people. The victims included 60 passengers, two pilots, two flight attendants, and three Army crew members aboard the helicopter.

Homendy said the NTSB concluded its investigation six months ago, issuing 75 findings and 50 safety recommendations aimed at preventing a similar tragedy.

“Every day that passes without implementation of all 50 NTSB recommendations represents a continued and unacceptable risk to public safety,” Homendy said.

She praised Congress for taking significant steps to address several of the Board’s recommendations but expressed concern that lawmakers left for the August recess without passing a final aviation safety package.

The NTSB is urging Congress to resolve outstanding differences during the recess and approve the legislation when lawmakers return in September.

Homendy said the Board has provided a clear roadmap to strengthen aviation safety and reduce the risk of another catastrophic midair collision, emphasizing that action is owed to the victims, their families, and the millions of people who rely on the nation’s aviation system every day.