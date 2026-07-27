PDS Tornado Warning Issued for Oshkosh, Black Wolf, and Brothertown, Wisconsin Until 1:00 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Warning for parts of Wisconsin, including Oshkosh, Black Wolf, and Brothertown, until 1:00 p.m. CDT.

At 12:17 p.m. CDT, meteorologists confirmed an extremely dangerous tornado over the northern portion of Lake Winnebago, approximately 10 miles northeast of Oshkosh, moving south at 35 mph.

A PDS Tornado Warning is issued only in the most dangerous situations when a confirmed tornado is expected to cause significant damage and poses a severe threat to life. Residents in the warning area should take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.

Those in mobile homes, vehicles, or outdoors should seek substantial shelter immediately. If no sturdy shelter is available, move to the closest reinforced building without delay.

The storm is capable of producing catastrophic damage, along with destructive winds, large hail, and dangerous flying debris.

Residents are urged to monitor official weather updates and follow all instructions from local emergency management officials until the warning expires or is canceled.

This is a life-threatening weather emergency, and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.