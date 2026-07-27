FAA Issues NOTAM Warning of Increased Military Activity Near Bahrain FIR Through Oct. 27

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a new Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) warning pilots of increased military activity within and adjacent to the Bahrain Flight Information Region (FIR).

According to the notice, flight crews operating in the area are advised to exercise heightened caution, particularly over international waters, due to the elevated level of military operations.

The FAA is also instructing pilots to maintain a continuous listening watch on all applicable Air Traffic Control (ATC) frequencies and remain prepared to follow instructions from air traffic controllers as conditions may change rapidly.

The advisory is effective immediately and remains in effect through October 27.

NOTAMs are issued to alert pilots and airlines of potential hazards or operational changes that could affect the safety of flight operations. The FAA did not specify the exact nature of the military activity in the notice.

The advisory comes amid ongoing security concerns in the broader Middle East region, where periodic military operations have prompted aviation authorities to issue precautionary guidance for aircraft operating near affected airspace.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.