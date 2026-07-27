Ocean Casino Halts Gaming After Water Damage From Small Fire in Atlantic City

Gaming operations at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, have been suspended after water damage from a small fire caused a pipe to burst inside the property.

According to casino officials, the burst pipe affected several areas of the building, including systems that support gaming operations.

As a result, all slot machines, table games, and sportsbook operations have been temporarily suspended while crews work to address the damage.

The casino also announced that its $30,000 Slot Tournament, scheduled to take place Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., has been canceled.

While gaming has been halted, the hotel remains open with limited operations, and restaurants, swimming pools, and other guest amenities continue to operate and remain available to visitors.

Officials have not announced when gaming operations will resume, and crews are continuing work to restore affected systems.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.