Pedestrian Killed in Collision Near Jewell Avenue in Aurora, Colorado

A fatal collision involving a pedestrian has been reported in the 1600 block of Powhaton Road near Jewell Avenue in Aurora, Colorado, according to local authorities.

The Aurora Police Department and crews from the Aurora Fire Department are on the scene investigating the incident and providing emergency response.

Officials are urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes, as the investigation is expected to cause significant traffic delays.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or details about the circumstances surrounding the crash. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.