Tornado Warning Issued for Burlington, Twin Lakes, and Pell Lake, Wisconsin Until 12:00 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of southeastern Wisconsin, including Burlington, Twin Lakes, and Pell Lake, until 12:00 p.m. CDT.

Residents in the warned area should take shelter immediately. Move to the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, and protect yourself from flying debris. Those in mobile homes or vehicles should seek substantial shelter without delay.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been detected by radar or reported by trained spotters, posing an immediate threat to life and property. The storm may also produce damaging winds, large hail, torrential rainfall, and dangerous lightning.

Motorists are urged to avoid traveling through the warned area if possible, as severe weather can rapidly create hazardous driving conditions.

Residents should continue monitoring weather updates and follow instructions from local emergency management officials until the warning expires or is canceled.