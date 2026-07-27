Gunfire Targets U.S. Consulate in Toronto for Second Time This Year; Police Search for Suspects

The U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto, Canada, was struck by gunfire early Monday morning in the second shooting incident targeting the building this year, prompting a major police investigation.

According to Toronto Police, officers heard gunshots near the consulate at the intersection of University Avenue and Armoury Street at approximately 4:45 a.m. Upon arriving, investigators found evidence of a firearm discharge outside the building.

Deputy Chief Frank Barredo said a white Honda Accord without license plates was seen fleeing the area. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle before ending the chase on the Don Valley Parkway near Don Mills Road due to public safety concerns caused by the vehicle’s high speed.

Police said it remains unclear how many people were inside the vehicle, and investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

“We will approach this situation with great seriousness,” Barredo said. “We will bring the people responsible for this to justice.”

Authorities recovered a single shell casing near the consulate, and officials confirmed the building sustained damage.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy said no injuries were reported.

The area surrounding the consulate has been cordoned off as investigators continue processing the scene. Part of University Avenue remains closed to southbound traffic at Dundas Street, with more than a dozen police vehicles, including forensic units, deployed to the area.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information about the white Honda Accord or the shooting to contact investigators.

This is a developing story, and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.