Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Elgin, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights, Illinois Until 12:15 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of northeastern Illinois, including Elgin, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights, until 12:15 p.m. CDT.

The warned storm is capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, torrential rainfall, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Residents in the affected areas are urged to take shelter immediately inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows.

Strong winds may bring down trees and power lines, causing scattered power outages and hazardous travel conditions. Heavy rainfall could also lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, as sudden downpours can significantly reduce visibility and create dangerous driving conditions.

Residents should continue monitoring forecasts and follow instructions from local emergency officials until the warning expires or is canceled.