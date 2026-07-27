Ultra-Long-Haul Airbus A350-1000ULR Crosses Equator, On Track for Nearly 24-Hour Flight

An Airbus A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range) has crossed the Equator as it continues one of the world’s longest commercial flights.

Based on the aircraft’s current estimated arrival time (ETA), the flight is expected to spend approximately 24 hours in the air, highlighting the remarkable endurance of modern ultra-long-haul aviation.

The A350-1000ULR is designed for nonstop flights covering some of the greatest distances in commercial aviation, featuring additional fuel capacity and advanced fuel-efficient technology that enables airlines to connect cities separated by more than 10,000 nautical miles without refueling.

If the current schedule holds, the aircraft will complete nearly a full day of continuous flight before reaching its destination.

Long-haul flights of this duration require carefully planned fuel management, multiple flight crews, and specialized scheduling to ensure passenger comfort and operational safety throughout the journey.