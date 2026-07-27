Photo: Mitch McConnell Says He Is Not Yet Ready to Return to Senate, Thanks Supporters

Senate Republican leader emeritus Mitch McConnell has shared a new photograph and said he is not yet ready to return to work in the U.S. Senate as he continues his recovery.

In a message released alongside the new photo, McConnell thanked supporters for their continued encouragement, writing:

“I appreciate all of your continued well wishes.”

The Kentucky senator did not provide a specific timeline for his return or disclose additional details about his condition, but indicated he is continuing to recover before resuming his duties in Washington.

McConnell’s absence has drawn attention as one of the Senate’s longest-serving Republicans continues to recuperate. His office has not announced when he is expected to return to Capitol Hill.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.