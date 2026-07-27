Tornado Warning Issued for Oconomowoc, Delafield, and Okauchee Lake, Wisconsin Until 11:30 AM CDT

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Waukesha County, Wisconsin, including Oconomowoc, Delafield, and Okauchee Lake, until 11:30 a.m. CDT.

Residents in the warned area are urged to take shelter immediately. Move to the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, and protect yourself from flying debris. Those in mobile homes or vehicles should seek more substantial shelter as quickly as possible.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been detected by radar or sighted, indicating an immediate threat to life and property. Dangerous weather conditions, including damaging winds, large hail, and torrential rainfall, may accompany the storm.

People in the affected communities should closely monitor local weather updates and follow instructions from emergency officials until the warning expires or is canceled.

This is a developing weather situation, and additional updates will be provided as they become available.