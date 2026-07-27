American Airlines Flight AA1937 Declares Emergency After Squawking 7700 on Route to Phoenix

An American Airlines flight traveling from Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) declared a general emergency after squawking 7700, the international transponder code used to alert air traffic control to an in-flight emergency.

The aircraft, operating as Flight AA1937, was identified as a Boeing 737-800. Flight tracking data showed the aircraft broadcasting the emergency code while in the Houston area.

American Airlines has not yet released details about the nature of the emergency, and it remains unclear whether the flight diverted or continued toward its destination.

A squawk 7700 does not necessarily indicate a catastrophic situation. It is a general emergency code that can be used for a variety of situations, including medical emergencies, mechanical issues, smoke indications, or other circumstances requiring priority handling by air traffic control.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.