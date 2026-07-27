Major Xbox Outage Leaves Gamers Unable to Sign In or Launch Games Worldwide

A major outage affecting Xbox services has left gamers around the world unable to sign in, access their game libraries, or launch games, prompting hundreds of reports from frustrated users.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of problems began rising at around 2:00 p.m. BST, with nearly 900 users reporting issues by 4:06 p.m. BST. The reports indicate widespread problems with Xbox Live services, including sign-in failures, game launches, and server connectivity.

Xbox Support acknowledged the issue earlier in the day, confirming that some users were encountering errors when attempting to sign in, view their game library, or start games.

In its latest update, Xbox Support said:

“Just checking in on the game library, sign-in, and game launch issue. We know this has been going on a while and appreciate your patience while our teams keep working on it.”

The company has not yet provided a timeline for when services will be fully restored. Players are encouraged to monitor official Xbox Support channels for the latest updates as engineers continue working to resolve the outage.