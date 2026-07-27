Tornado Warning Continues for Parts of Wisconsin Until 10:30 AM CDT

A Tornado Warning remains in effect until 10:30 a.m. CDT for portions of Forest County, Langlade County, and Oconto County, Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

At the latest update, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving southeast at approximately 45 mph. The storm is also capable of producing quarter-size hail. The warning is based on radar-indicated rotation, meaning a tornado may develop or already be occurring.

Residents in the warned area are urged to take shelter immediately by moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. Those in vehicles or mobile homes should seek the nearest substantial shelter as quickly as possible.