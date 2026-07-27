Multiple Vehicles Catch Fire at Recycling Plant in Newfield, New Jersey

Multiple vehicles caught fire Monday afternoon at a recycling facility in Newfield, Gloucester County, New Jersey, prompting a large emergency response.

Firefighters were dispatched to Porchtown Recyclers on Harding Highway after receiving reports of several vehicles engulfed in flames. Crews worked to bring the blaze under control, and the bulk of the fire has since been extinguished.

A hazmat team remains at the scene as a precaution while officials monitor for potential hazardous materials.

No injuries have been reported, and authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire. The incident remains under investigation.