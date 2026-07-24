Police Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge in London, Five Officers Injured

Emergency services responded to an incident near Westminster Bridge in central London after a Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit boat struck the bridge on Friday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the collision occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. local time. A number of officers entered the River Thames following the crash but were safely recovered from the water.

The Metropolitan Police said five officers were injured and are receiving medical treatment. The extent of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.

Additional emergency responders, including the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade, attended the scene.

Police said there is currently no indication that any members of the public were involved or injured. Authorities added that the circumstances surrounding the collision will be thoroughly reviewed, while the immediate priority remains the wellbeing of the injured officers.

Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.