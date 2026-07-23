Update: Visibly Jewish Man Reportedly Stabbed on NYC’s Upper West Side; Suspect Remains at Large

Authorities are investigating a stabbing on Manhattan’s Upper West Side following preliminary and unconfirmed reports that a visibly Jewish man was attacked while walking to a synagogue near West 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

According to the initial reports, the victim was allegedly stabbed with a screwdriver. Unconfirmed accounts also claim the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the incident. These details have not been officially confirmed by law enforcement.

The suspect remains at large, according to the preliminary reports.

Police have not yet released an official statement confirming the circumstances of the attack, the suspect’s identity, or a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected as authorities provide updates.