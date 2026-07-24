Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes New Zealand’s North Island Region

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near New Zealand’s North Island, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Initial reports indicate the earthquake occurred near the Ruapehu District, with shaking felt across parts of the region. Some agencies have preliminarily measured the quake at magnitude 5.5, while EMSC reported it as 5.8.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage, and authorities are assessing the impact. Officials are continuing to monitor the situation for any aftershocks or reports from affected communities.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.