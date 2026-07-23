Liverpool Police Granted Emergency Stop-and-Search Powers After Machete-Wielding Youth Gangs Spark Violence

Police in Liverpool city centre have been granted emergency stop-and-search powers following a series of reported fights and assaults involving groups of youths, some allegedly armed with machetes.

A Section 60 order came into effect at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, giving officers enhanced powers to stop and search individuals without the usual requirement for reasonable grounds if they suspect violence, criminality or public disorder.

The authorization applies to males and females aged 12 to 30 believed to be involved in criminal activity within the designated area covering much of Liverpool city centre.

Chief Inspector Chris Ruane said the order is intended to deter and disrupt those involved in crime rather than interfere with law-abiding members of the public. He added that an increased police presence has been deployed across the city centre to reassure residents, workers and visitors.

Police also appealed to parents and carers to know where their children are, noting that several recent incidents have involved teenagers. Authorities warned that involvement in violent crime and antisocial behaviour can have life-changing consequences.

The emergency powers will remain in place as officers continue efforts to prevent further violence and restore public safety. Anyone with information is urged to contact Merseyside Police.