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A multi-state manhunt is underway for Isabelle Johnson, a Florida murder suspect whom investigators describe as “highly dangerous and manipulative.” Authorities believe she may have cut and dyed her hair in an effort to alter her appearance while fleeing across state lines.

Multi-State Manhunt Underway for Florida Murder Suspect Isabelle Johnson – Video https://t.co/W1L8kfksFH pic.twitter.com/a3djHfHrNV — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 24, 2026

Johnson is accused of killing 43-year-old Jason Coulthart, whose body was discovered buried in a shallow grave in Florida.

Investigators say newly released evidence suggests a network of alleged accomplices helped conceal the victim’s body and assisted Johnson in evading law enforcement. Authorities have also released new images of Johnson’s tattoos in hopes that members of the public may recognize her and provide information leading to her arrest.

Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Johnson and urge anyone with information about her whereabouts not to approach her, but to contact local authorities immediately. The investigation remains ongoing.