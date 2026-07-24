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All Passengers Survive Plane Crash in Washington State, Several Taken to Hospital
Everyone aboard a plane that crashed in San Juan County, Washington, survived the incident, according to the airline.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene and safely evacuated all passengers and crew. Several people were transported to local hospitals for medical evaluation, although no fatalities have been reported.
The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been disclosed, and authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.
More information is expected as officials provide updates.