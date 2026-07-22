Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of New Hampshire, Hail and 60 MPH Winds Expected

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of New Hampshire, warning residents of dangerous weather conditions, including hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

Forecasters say the storm could produce damaging winds capable of downing trees and power lines, along with hail that may damage vehicles, roofs, and crops. Residents in the affected areas are urged to seek shelter indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated through local weather alerts.

The warning remains in effect until it expires or is canceled by the National Weather Service. Residents should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions and possible localized power outages.