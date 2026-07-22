Emergency Services Respond to Ongoing Incident at West Mersea Beach in Essex

Emergency services have responded to an ongoing incident in West Mersea, Colchester, with police and fire officials urging the public to avoid the Seaview Avenue and beach area while emergency operations continue.

In a statement, Essex Police confirmed that officers remain at the scene and asked residents and visitors to stay away from the affected area.

“Emergency services are currently on scene of an ongoing incident in West Mersea, Colchester. While we remain on scene, we would ask the public to avoid the Seaview Avenue and beach area,” the force said.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service echoed the warning, adding that the incident is ongoing and may require emergency crews to remain at the location for an extended period.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of the incident, and no information regarding injuries or casualties has been released. Further updates are expected as the emergency response continues.