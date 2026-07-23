Update: Two Men Stabbed in Separate Attacks on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Two men were stabbed in separate attacks on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, according to preliminary information cited by ABC7 New York.

The first incident was reported near West 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, where police said a 40-year-old man was walking along the sidewalk when a suspect approached him from behind and stabbed him once in the back.

Authorities said the suspect then continued toward West 86th Street and Central Park West, where he allegedly stabbed a second victim, a 50-year-old man, in the chest.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately disclosed. Police have not yet released additional details regarding the suspect or a possible motive.

The investigation remains ongoing.