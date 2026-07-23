U.S. Issues Worldwide Caution Amid Heightened Middle East Tensions and Threat of Escalation

The United States has issued a Worldwide Caution warning Americans of a complex and unpredictable security environment amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and the risk of further escalation.

Americans currently in the region have been urged to exercise increased caution and remain alert. The advisory warns travelers to prepare for possible flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

Several airlines have delayed the resumption of previously scheduled services, while others have cancelled routes due to continuing security concerns.

The warning also noted that U.S. diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supporting Iran may attempt to target additional U.S. interests overseas, including American businesses, institutions and locations associated with U.S. citizens.

Americans outside the Middle East have been advised to reconsider travel to or through the region. Those already traveling should confirm their flight status directly with their airline and seek information about schedule changes or cancellations.