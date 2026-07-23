Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Strikes Near Miami, Texas; No Damage Reported

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck northwest of Miami, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was detected earlier today, with shaking potentially felt across parts of the Texas Panhandle and nearby areas. There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Officials are continuing to monitor the situation, while the USGS may provide updated information on the quake’s depth, location, and any aftershocks. Residents in the affected region are encouraged to report shaking through the USGS “Did You Feel It?” system if they experienced the event.