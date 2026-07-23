U.S. Air Force E-3B AWACS Declares Mid-Air Emergency Over Eastern Saudi Arabia

A U.S. Air Force Boeing E-3B Sentry AWACS aircraft transmitted the international emergency transponder code 7700 while flying over eastern Saudi Arabia, indicating a general in-flight emergency. The cause of the emergency has not been officially disclosed.

The aircraft remained under observation as air traffic controllers responded to the emergency declaration. A 7700 squawk is the standard aviation code used to signal a general emergency, but it does not specify the nature of the problem, which can range from a mechanical issue to a medical emergency or another onboard incident.

U.S. military officials have not yet released a statement regarding the incident. Further details are expected as more information becomes available.