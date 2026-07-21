French Lawmakers Approve Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

PARIS, France — French lawmakers voted Tuesday to ban social media use for children under the age of 15, making France the first country in the European Union to introduce such an age restriction.

The new legislation is designed to strengthen protections for minors online by limiting their access to social media platforms and addressing growing concerns over the impact of social networks on children’s mental health, privacy, and well-being.

Under the measure, social media companies operating in France will be required to implement effective age verification systems to prevent children under 15 from creating or using accounts. Additional details on enforcement and implementation are expected to be finalized in the coming months.

The move comes as governments around the world face increasing pressure to regulate children’s access to digital platforms amid concerns about cyberbullying, harmful content, online addiction, and data privacy.

France’s decision makes it the first European Union nation to adopt a nationwide minimum age of 15 for social media use, a step that could influence similar legislation across Europe.

The law is expected to undergo the remaining legislative and regulatory processes before taking full effect.