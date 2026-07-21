Rahul Gandhi Demands Modi’s Resignation Over Police Crackdown on Student Protests

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation after police used force against student-led protesters in New Delhi.

Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined a demonstration outside Modi’s residence on Tuesday, accusing the government of failing to protect young people and suppressing peaceful dissent. Congress leaders also called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protests were driven by anger over alleged examination-paper leaks, unemployment and demands for greater government accountability. Police used batons and tear gas during clashes with demonstrators, according to news reports.

Modi’s government had not immediately announced any resignations in response to the opposition’s demands.