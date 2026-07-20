Tyler James Feehan and Isabella Gonzales Identified Among 3 U.S. Troops Killed in Jordan Attack

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, have been identified as two of the three U.S. service members killed in an Iranian attack on an American military base in Jordan.

The U.S. Department of Defense has not yet released the identity of the third service member, pending notification of next of kin.

The three troops were killed while defending the installation against an Iranian ballistic missile and drone attack, according to U.S. military officials. Several other American service members were injured.