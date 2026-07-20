Video circulating online shows an explosion outside a federal building in New York City as federal immigration agents and FBI personnel arrested a suspect at the scene.

Video Shows Explosion Outside Federal Building in NYC as Immigration, FBI Agents Arrest Suspect https://t.co/jfDSr37op6 pic.twitter.com/tvFx1I9cBW — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 20, 2026

Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the explosion or the circumstances leading up to the arrest. The suspect was taken into custody without any immediate reports of additional injuries.

Federal and local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and secured the area while investigators began examining the incident.

Officials have not yet disclosed the identity of the suspect or announced any potential charges. The investigation remains ongoing, with more information expected as authorities provide updates.