Multiple People Shot in South Baltimore; Police Respond to Active Scene

Police are responding to a shooting involving multiple victims in South Baltimore, Maryland, authorities said.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said officers are on the scene in the 2600 block of Hollins Ferry Road, where multiple people were shot. Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of victims or the extent of their injuries.

Authorities have closed multiple streets in the area as officers secure the scene and investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.