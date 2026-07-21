Ann Widdecombe died after being struck on the head with a hammer 21 times, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The CPS disclosed the details as legal proceedings continued in the case surrounding Widdecombe’s death. Prosecutors allege the fatal assault resulted in multiple blows to her head with a hammer.

Further details about the case, including the charges against the defendant and the status of the proceedings, are expected to emerge during court hearings.