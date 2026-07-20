Photos: Tyler James Feehan, Isabella Gonzales Identified as Two U.S. Troops Killed in Iranian Attack on Jordan Base

Photos released by the U.S. Department of Defense show 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, who were identified as two of the three American service members killed in an Iranian missile and drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan.

The Pentagon said the third service member’s identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

The three troops were killed while defending the installation during the Iranian attack. Several other U.S. service members were injured, according to military officials.

The Department of Defense said it continues to support the families of the fallen as the investigation into the attack continues.