Fort Bragg Soldier Identified After Fatal Iranian Drone Ordnance Explosion

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Defense has identified the American soldier killed during a military operation involving unexploded Iranian drone ordnance as Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30.

According to the Pentagon, Swinton died while participating in a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance recovered from a downed Iranian drone. Military officials said the operation was intended to safely dispose of the explosive device after it had been secured.

Sgt. Swinton was assigned to Fort Bragg, one of the U.S. Army’s largest military installations and home to several elite airborne and special operations units. The Department of Defense has not released additional details about the incident, citing the ongoing review.

The Army described Swinton as a dedicated soldier who served his country with professionalism and courage. His death marks another reminder of the dangers faced by U.S. service members, even during controlled explosive disposal missions.

An investigation into the incident is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal explosion.

The Department of Defense has extended its condolences to Sgt. Swinton’s family, friends, and fellow soldiers as they mourn the loss of a serviceman who made the ultimate sacrifice.