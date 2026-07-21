Kaylee Hottle, Deaf Actress Known for ‘Godzilla’ Films, Dies in Maryland Car Crash at 13

MARYLAND — Kaylee Hottle, the deaf actress best known for portraying Jia in two Godzilla films, has died following a car accident in Maryland. She was 13 years old.

According to TMZ, Kaylee’s father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed that his daughter was killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning.

Hottle gained international recognition for her role as Jia, the young deaf girl who shared a unique bond with Kong in “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021) and later reprised the character in “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” (2024). Her performances were widely praised for bringing authentic deaf representation to the blockbuster franchise.

Details surrounding the crash have not yet been released, and authorities have not publicly disclosed the circumstances of the fatal accident.

Fans around the world have begun paying tribute to the young actress on social media, remembering her talent, warmth, and the impact she made on audiences through her groundbreaking performances.

Further information is expected as authorities continue their investigation into the crash.