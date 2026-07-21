Harry Styles Cancels São Paulo Concert Hours Before Show Due to Health Issue

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Pop superstar Harry Styles has canceled his scheduled concert in São Paulo just hours before taking the stage, citing an undisclosed health issue.

The 32-year-old singer, currently on his Together, Together World Tour, was set to perform on Tuesday, July 21, at MorumBIS Stadium. However, event organizer Live Nation Brasil announced that the performance would not go ahead due to a health issue affecting the tour.

“We deeply regret to inform you that the Harry Styles show scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at MorumBIS has been canceled due to a health issue on the tour,” the promoter said in a statement.

Fans who purchased tickets for the canceled concert will receive automatic refunds through their original method of payment. Ticket holders will also receive additional information by email from Ticketmaster Brasil.

Organizers confirmed that Harry Styles’ second São Paulo concert on Friday, July 24, will proceed as scheduled. Fans with tickets for the canceled July 21 show will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets for the July 24 performance, subject to availability.

Officials said they worked with the venue to release as many additional tickets as possible, but warned that availability remains extremely limited.

Neither Harry Styles nor his representatives have disclosed the nature of the health issue, and no further updates have been provided regarding the remainder of the tour.