Tornado Watch in Effect Across Five States Including New York and New Jersey

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for portions of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania as a powerful storm system moves across the northeastern United States.

The watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes, along with severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to remain weather-aware, monitor forecasts, and be prepared to take shelter quickly if a tornado warning is issued for their location. A tornado watch does not mean a tornado has been spotted, but that atmospheric conditions could produce one.

Forecasters warn that storms may intensify rapidly throughout the day and evening, potentially causing hazardous travel conditions, localized flash flooding, and scattered power outages.

The National Weather Service advises the public to stay informed through local weather alerts and have multiple ways to receive emergency warnings as the severe weather threat continues.