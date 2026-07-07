Video: Two Explosions Reported Near Hotel Where Emmanuel Macron Stayed Overnight in Damascus

Two explosions were reported Friday morning near the hotel where Emmanuel Macron had spent the night in Damascus, according to Reuters.

بالفيديو: انفجار عدة عبوات ناسفة بالقرب من الفندق الذي يقيم فيه ماكرون في دمشق #عاجلhttps://t.co/jQkJzvMHEz pic.twitter.com/NALPNn9RGC — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 7, 2026

Macron had already left the hotel and was en route to the presidential palace when the explosions occurred.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the cause of the blasts or whether there were any casualties.

Security forces responded to the scene, and the incident remains under investigation. Further details are expected.