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Video Update: More Footage Emerges From Deadly Fairlane Town Center Mall Shooting in Dearborn, Michigan
UPDATE: New video has emerged from the shooting at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, showing the chaotic aftermath as police and emergency responders flooded the scene.
According to scanner traffic, three people were shot, with two reported dead after a gunman opened fire inside or near the mall.
Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the reported casualty figures or released information about a suspect.
Police remain at the scene as the investigation continues, and additional details are expected.