News

Video Update: More Footage Emerges From Deadly Fairlane Town Center Mall Shooting in Dearborn, Michigan

Published: 58 minute ago
Video Update: More Footage Emerges From Deadly Fairlane Town Center Mall Shooting in Dearborn, Michigan

UPDATE: New video has emerged from the shooting at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, showing the chaotic aftermath as police and emergency responders flooded the scene.

Join Cedar News WhatsApp

According to scanner traffic, three people were shot, with two reported dead after a gunman opened fire inside or near the mall.

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the reported casualty figures or released information about a suspect.

Police remain at the scene as the investigation continues, and additional details are expected.

Published: 58 minute ago
زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى