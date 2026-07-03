UPDATE: New video has emerged from the shooting at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, showing the chaotic aftermath as police and emergency responders flooded the scene.

Video Update: More Footage Emerges From Deadly Fairlane Town Center Mall Shooting in Dearborn, Michigan https://t.co/1JpHZ8i9Mh pic.twitter.com/zcsdFv5XSH — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 3, 2026

According to scanner traffic, three people were shot, with two reported dead after a gunman opened fire inside or near the mall.

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the reported casualty figures or released information about a suspect.

Police remain at the scene as the investigation continues, and additional details are expected.